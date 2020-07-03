0
03/07/2020

Recommended Podcast: We Can Rebuild Her with Viv Groskop

We Can Rebuild Her, Podcast, Viv Groskop

Are you looking to reinvent yourself in the wake of the global pandemic? Do you want to change everything in your life? Or just get better at grabbing the good bits?

Hosted by writer and comedian Viv Groskop, this is a series of intimate conversations about managing change, assessing risk, switching jobs, tweaking habits, handling disaster and finding joy. It’s time to get real about reshaping our lives.

Listen here

Podcasts are a great learning resource to enhance your career and a great way to unwind. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended podcasts for your next listen. 

