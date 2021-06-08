Recommended Podcast: Working Hard, Hardly Working with Grace Beverley

Working Hard, Hardly Working is an eight part interview series hosted by bestselling author and entrepreneur Grace Beverley, talking about how we can achieve a better work/life balance by moving away from the traditional 9-5 work rhetoric.

Featuring business leaders, authors, influencers, scientists, creatives, founders, investors and CEOs, the podcast lifts the lid on what actually goes on behind the scenes of our working lives and the challenges we all face, from struggling to take time off, avoiding burnout, finding purpose and fulfilment, and much more.

Each week Grace and her guest open an honest dialogue about these topics and many more, and share practical tips to help make our work and home lives more balanced, successful and fulfilling.

Guests to appear include fashion entrepreneur Conna Walker, behavioural scientist Dr Grace Lordan, artist George Heaton, founder of Clearblanc, and author, entrepreneur and podcaster Steven Bartlett.

