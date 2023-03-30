0
30/03/2023

Recommended Podcasts: Full Circle: Finding Your Way Home | Gillian McMichael

Full Circle Podcast

Hosted by Transformational Wellness Expert, ICF Master Coach, Public Speaker & Author, Gillian McMichael, this podcast will inspire you to unlock your true purpose and ignite your infinite potential.

Discover real, honest stories from those who have overcome challenges and found peace in their lives. There is an inner strength in every one of us, and this is explored through a series of topics, from trust and forgiveness to confidence and self-love. These stories will help to lighten the load you may be carrying so that you can connect with your mind, body and spirit. It’s time to grow, flourish and thrive as you find your way home, back to your true self.

WATW Festival early bird banner

Upcoming Events

Smart career moves for smart women book cover
Recommended Read: Smart Career Moves for Smart Women: How to Succeed in Career Transitions | Susan Doering
30/03/2023
WeAreTech Festival
WeAreTechWomen announce their brand new WeAreTech Festival!
30/03/2023
Happy team of co-workers in office, smiling employees
Happy employees mean peak performance: Why you should put your people first
30/03/2023

