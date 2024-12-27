BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

27/12/2024
Recommended Read: 10 Influential Female Entrepreneurs Who Changed the Game | Ariana Smith

10 Influential Female Entrepreneurs book

10 Influential Female Entrepreneurs Who Changed the Game: Life-changing Biographies for Teens and Young Adults (Wonderful Women of the World)

Would you like to learn all about the most amazing women in history?
Have you ever dreamed about starting your own business?
Can you guess what makes a brilliant entrepreneur?

Fearless women throughout history have never stopped changing the world with their innovative ideas, providing endless inspiration to us all. Find out more about how those creative women overcame their obstacles and rose over their circumstances. Dive into 10 Influential Female Entrepreneurs Who Changed the Game, book #1 in the brand new series Wonderful Women of the World, a valuable collection of biographies celebrating women’s history!

These detailed, inspiring stories of young women will help you become the best version of yourself and learn how to be a successful entrepreneur. From the exotic Antigua in the West Indies, where Eliza Lucas transformed 19th-century agriculture, to Coco Chanel changing the fashion industry and Joyce Chen revolutionising the culinary scene in America, 10 Influential Female Entrepreneurs Who Changed the Game is packed with never-seen-before stories you’ll love.

This collection of in-depth biographies is an essential guide to the entrepreneurial spirit, encouraging young women and empowering girls to succeed. Here are a few of the legendary women you can read about in this volume:

  • Lydia Pinkham
  • Madam C. J. Walker (Sarah Breedlove)
  • Olive Ann Beech
  • Pauline Trigère
  • Ruth Handler
  • Bette Nesmith Graham
  • Dame Anita Roddick
    and more.

Exploring these women’s life journey and legacy, 10 Influential Female Entrepreneurs Who Changed the Game will motivate and inspire young girls to:

  • Develop powerful, determined, and confident personalities.
  • Unlock unique secrets to success.
  • Acquire must-have life skills for teens.
  • Map out an action plan based on unique ideas.
  • Be prepared for the challenges of entrepreneurship.
  • Find the best online resources and start their very own business plan.

Order your copy here

