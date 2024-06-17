Recommended Read: A Better Second Half – Dial Back Your Age to Live a Longer, Healthier, Happier Life | Liz Earle

Live Better: Feel Better: Age Better.

In A Better Second Half, Liz Earle shows us how to future-proof our health in midlife and beyond using evidence-based techniques, ideas and wisdom accumulated over her years of experience in the wellbeing arena.

We all know that midlife women are often hit the hardest of all health-wise, sandwiched between bringing up our families, juggling work and caring for ailing parents, and it is all too easy to lose sight of ourselves. But whatever stage or age you are there is hope and many ways to take back control of your health – physical, mental and emotional – and make yourself a priority rather than bottom of the to-do list.

Liz Earle sorts the fads from the fiction in wellbeing and breaks through the noise that surrounds all the online advice that can overwhelm us. She has taken this mission to heart with her empowering new book A BETTER SECOND HALF. Part a retrospective of her life and part a brilliant, distillation of self-help, Liz puts forward what we need to do to live well and age well through midlife and beyond. Never shy of making her body a testing lab for new discoveries, Liz shares important information on the gut-brain axis, nutri-genomics, the efficacy of high intensity weight training, the pros and cons of low carb diets, biohacking techniques and much, much more.

Liz Earle is one of the most trusted voices in wellbeing today and here she shares her hard-won wisdom, practical advice and know-how that can turn the tide on those feelings of dejection and can have us heading into our second halves full of vigour and hope to live longer and better.

