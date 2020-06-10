Recommended Read: Be the Leader You Want to See: Reveal your talents, create fulfilment and confidently step into the career you were made for | Susie Ramroop

Are you waiting for a role model before you advance your career? Looking for another leader to go first and frustrated that it’s taking so long?

You are that leader. Now is the time to show it.

Most leadership books teach you what to fix, but you aren’t broken; you simply need to unlock the gold mine of talent you already possess and remarket it for the greatest impact.

In three parts this book will bring:

1. Awareness

Break free from the agonising search for fulfilment

Silence your inner impostor who has kept you playing small

2. Bravery

Bring all of who you are to work

Develop the courage to speak up for what you want, and get it

3. Contribution

Make the important decisions that truly move the needle

Generate more progress without investing more time

‘Totally recommended: five stars from me. Packed to the brim with tips and tricks to help you achieve your goals and thrive in your career.’

Vanessa Vallely, OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity

