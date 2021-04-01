Recommended Read: Beyond Burnout: How to Spot It, Stop It and Stamp It Out | Suzi McAlpine

Burnout is costing us. There are the personal costs to health and finances, organisational costs in lost productivity and sick leave, and national costs when it comes to healthcare services and similar.

Following her own first-hand experience, as well as the countless similar scenarios she’s seen in her role as an executive coach, Suzi McAlpine has created a book about burnout to help create environments and organisational cultures that reduce its occurrence.

This couldn’t come at a more important time. The World Health Organisation has upgraded the classification of burnout to a syndrome – believing it to be a significant factor influencing people’s health and, by extension, that of our organisations and societies.

As well as actionable tools and key takeouts, each chapter/ section will include information about how to recognise the signs of burnout, and practical how-tos for leaders to reduce its presence in organisations. She also explains how to treat and address burnout when it is present.

