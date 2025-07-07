BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

07/07/2025
, , ,

Recommended Read: Big Impact Without Burnout | Bianca Best

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Career Books > Recommended Read: Big Impact Without Burnout | Bianca Best

Big Impact Without Burnout: 8 Energising Strategies to Stop Struggling and Start Soaring | Bianca Best

You are not alone. Too many brilliant women are exhausted and dimming their lights unnecessarily. This book is your powerful solution and inspiring path to achieving your dreams with grace, joy and integrity.

Bianca Best is an award-winning executive, coach, thought leader and mother of four, who has learned how to succeed without compromising body, mind or soul. After years of burnout, she mastered how to blend ambition with wellbeing. And then a funny thing happened, her impact and happiness soared! This is her practical, proven and invigorating roadmap: just 8 essential strategies to holistically shift from stress and struggle to empowered rising and achieving.

With graceful productivity as your superpower, you’ll find your inner balance then unleash your magnificent outer shine, taking your boldest work into the world, building influence and respect, maximizing your income and value, all while feeling purposeful, peaceful and energised.

ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

Check out our other recommended reads, covering everything from health tips to career advice. There’s something for everyone here.

Upcoming Events

Current Month

July

10jul17:3023:00Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2025

26julAll DayTessy's Brunches Presents: Engage HER

Rising Star Awards 2025 Winners Banner
TechWomen100 2025 Nominations Open
Job Board Banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Related Posts

03/07/2025

Pregnancy policies matter just as much as maternity leave

02/07/2025

Inspirational Woman: Jane Knight | Founder, Successful Mums Career Academy 

25/06/2025

The power of chosen family during Pride Month

25/06/2025

Boost your career and stay motivated