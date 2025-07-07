Recommended Read: Big Impact Without Burnout | Bianca Best

Big Impact Without Burnout: 8 Energising Strategies to Stop Struggling and Start Soaring | Bianca Best

You are not alone. Too many brilliant women are exhausted and dimming their lights unnecessarily. This book is your powerful solution and inspiring path to achieving your dreams with grace, joy and integrity.

Bianca Best is an award-winning executive, coach, thought leader and mother of four, who has learned how to succeed without compromising body, mind or soul. After years of burnout, she mastered how to blend ambition with wellbeing. And then a funny thing happened, her impact and happiness soared! This is her practical, proven and invigorating roadmap: just 8 essential strategies to holistically shift from stress and struggle to empowered rising and achieving.

With graceful productivity as your superpower, you’ll find your inner balance then unleash your magnificent outer shine, taking your boldest work into the world, building influence and respect, maximizing your income and value, all while feeling purposeful, peaceful and energised.

