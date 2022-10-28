Recommended Read: Boys Don’t Cry: Why I hid my depression and why men need to talk about their mental health | Tim Grayburn

Visitors have accessed this post 93 times.

Boys Don’t Cry Boys Don’t Cry is a book that will make sense of depression and anxiety for people who might not recognise those feelings in themselves or others.

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men aged 20-45 in the UK. Depression and undiagnosed mental illness are huge contributors to these deaths as they’re often more difficult to diagnose in men. And those men don’t tend to talk about the typical symptoms or visit their doctor.

Meet Tim.

For nearly a decade he kept his depression secret. It made him feel so weak and shameful he thought it would destroy his whole life if anyone found out.

And Tim is not alone.

After finally opening up he realised that mental illness was affecting many men around the globe – and he knew that wasn’t ok.

A brutally honest, wickedly warming and heart-breaking tale about what it really takes to be a ‘real man’, written by one who decided that he wanted to change the world by no longer being silent.

This is Tim’s story, but it could be yours too.