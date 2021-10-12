0
12/10/2021

Recommended Read: Brown Girl Like Me | Jaspreet Kaur

Brown Girl Like Me - Jaspreet KaurBrown Girl Like Me is an essential guidebook for South Asian women and girls on how to deal with growing up brown, female, marginalized and opinionated.

Author Jaspreet Kaur pulls no punches, tackling difficult topics from mental health and menstruation stigma to education and beauty standards, from feminism to cultural appropriation and microaggressions. It will also address tough questions:

– Can you be a brown feminist without rejecting your own culture?

– Why are Asian girls the second highest performing group of students in the country, yet this isn’t reflected in universities and head offices?

An inspiring memoir and manifesto which aims to empower, support and equip women with the confidence and tools they need to navigate the difficulties which come with an intersectional identity. Jaspreet unpacks key issues such as the home, the media, the workplace, education, mental health, culture, confidence and the body, to help Asian women understand and tackle the issues that affect them, and help them be in the driving seat of their own lives.

Illustrated with personal stories alongside academic insight showing what life is really like for Asian women from all walks of life in the UK. Part toolkit, part call-to-arms, Brown Girl Like Me is essential reading for South Asian women as well as people with an interest in feminism and cultural issues, and will educate, inspire and spark urgent conversations for change.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

