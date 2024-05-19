Recommended Read: Cadence: The secret to beating burnout and performing in life and work | Leanne Spencer

Burnout among busy professionals is reaching epidemic proportions and results in unhappiness, impaired mental health and shortened careers.
This book can help. Inside the pages of this short, easy read, you will discover how to apply the simple and effective Cadence Approach™ to your life. It’s the secret to beating burnout and performing in life and work.
Learn to:
- Predict what’s going to happen in your personal and professional life and identify when you need to be at your best
- Prepare for big events by making small but significant changes to your sleep habits, improve your mental health and build up energy
- Identify your ‘red flags’ – the signs that tell you you’re pushing too hard – so you know when to put the brakes on to avoid burnout
- Manage your nervous system through simple but powerful techniques that take just minutes of your day