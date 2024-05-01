BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

01/05/2024
,

Recommended Read: Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation | Anne Helen Petersen

An incendiary examination of burnout – what got us here, the pressures that sustain it and the need for drastic change.

Are you tired, stressed and trying your best but somehow it’s never enough?

Does your job seep into your evenings and your home life creep into your work?

Does the bottom half of your To Do list feel unreachable?

This is burnout and it is affecting how we work, parent, socialise and live.

Through her own experience, original interviews and detailed analysis, Anne Helen Petersen traces the institutional and generational causes of burnout. And, in doing so, she helps us to let go of our guilt and imagine a possible future.

‘Genuinely enlightening… Can’t Even is a reminder to the burned out generation that things can be differentObserver.

Order your copy here.

