31/07/2024
Recommended Read: Collective Intelligence: How to build a business that’s smarter than you | Jennifer Sundberg & Pippa Begg

Recommended Read: Collective Intelligence: How to build a business that's smarter than you | Jennifer Sundberg & Pippa Begg

“Sundberg and Begg have produced an essential guide to help leaders tap their organization’s full potential by creating the conditions for critical thinking, clear communication, and nimble execution.”

Daniel H. Pink, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Power of Regret, Drive, and To Sell is Human

Businesses need to be smart to succeed, but it’s not enough to make yourself smarter as the leader or to fill the company with smart people. Businesses full of smart people (and led by them) make stupid decisions all the time. Instead, in today’s rapidly changing, uncertain world you need to design your business itself to be intelligent, to harness the collective abilities of its people by systematically addressing critical thinking, communication and focus.

The real lesson from Amazon, Google and the like – that enables them to keep winning year after year – is that they do business intelligently. Business is complex, which is why it requires a deep, practical intelligence to survive, let alone thrive. This book shows why businesses that act smartest, and display an organizational capacity for critical thinking, underpinned with clear and effective communication, allowing them to develop razor-sharp focus, are the ones that really stand out and achieve sustained success.

Order your copy here.

Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

