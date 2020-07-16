0
16/07/2020

Recommended Read: Connected Leadership: How Professional Relationships Underpin Executive Success | Andy Lopata

Recommended Read, Connected leadership, Andy LopataProfessional Relationships Matter

You can often tell the quality of a leader not just from the calibre of his or her relationships, but by the ease with which they draw on them and the speed and willingness with which people respond.

Professional relationships lie at the heart of executive success. Despite this, many leaders leave their professional relationships to chance and actively discourage their staff from forming strong bonds.

In this new book professional relationships expert Andy Lopata explores just how important strong relationships are and how to build a network of people who are:

•In a position to support you
•Want to support you
•Know exactly what support you need

