0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
30/05/2022
,

Recommended Read: Cracking the Menopause: While Keeping Yourself Together | Mariella Frostrup & Alice Smellie

Home > Menopause Awareness Month > Menopause Awareness Month Books > Recommended Read: Cracking the Menopause: While Keeping Yourself Together | Mariella Frostrup & Alice Smellie

Cracking the Menopause by Mariella Frostrup and Alice SmellieIt’s high time we renovated and elevated this life change.

Despite the centuries of speculation and propaganda, we are not overheating or inherently cold, we are not hysterics or boiling vats of toxic poisons, we are not dried up or washed up, we are simply menopausal.

It’s time for us to start talking about the menopause. Cracking the Menopause, from straight-talking broadcaster Mariella Frostrup and health journalist Alice Smellie, has all the information you need, delivered with characteristic wry humour. Mariella shares her own journey through the menopause, along with the latest science, advice from leading experts and humorous illustrations – to provide an informative source of wisdom and enlightenment.

Featuring case studies from women in every walk of life and all stages of their menopause journey, Cracking the Menopause opens up the conversation about an urgent topic that half the population will experience, but barely anyone is talking about. Designed to equip you with the knowledge to manage your symptoms from perimenopause onwards, this essential book separates the myths from the reality and offers expertise, hope and advice.

BUY IT HERE

Discover more books

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

The Perimenopause Solution: Take Control of Your Hormones Before They Take Control of You | Dr Shahzadi Harper
30/05/2022

Recommended Read: The Perimenopause Solution: Take Control of Your Hormones Before They Take Control of You | Dr Shahzadi Harper

,
The XX Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Empowering Women to Prevent Dementia | Dr Lisa Mosconi
30/05/2022

Recommended Read: The XX Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Empowering Women to Prevent Dementia | Dr Lisa Mosconi

,
Perimenopause Power: Navigating Your Hormones on the Journey to Menopause | Maisie Hill
30/05/2022

Recommended Reads: Perimenopause Power: Navigating Your Hormones on the Journey to Menopause | Maisie Hill

,
The Change Makers Podcast - Over the Bloody Moon
30/05/2022

Recommended Podcast: The Change Makers | Over The Bloody Moon

,

Comment on this

X