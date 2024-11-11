BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

11/11/2024
, , , , ,

Recommended Read: Eat Pray Love | Elizabeth Gilbert

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Biographies > Recommended Read: Eat Pray Love | Elizabeth Gilbert

Eat Pray Love: One Woman’s Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia | Elizabeth Gilbert

Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love touched the world and changed countless lives, inspiring and empowering millions of readers to search for their own best selves.

Now, this beloved and iconic book returns in a beautiful 10th-anniversary edition, complete with an updated introduction from the author, to launch a whole new generation of fans.

In her early thirties, Elizabeth Gilbert had everything a modern American woman was supposed to want–husband, country home, successful career–but instead of feeling happy and fulfilled, she was consumed by panic and confusion. This wise and rapturous book is the story of how she left behind all these outward marks of success and set out to explore three different aspects of her nature, against the backdrop of three different cultures: pleasure in Italy, devotion in India, and on the Indonesian island of Bali, a balance between worldly enjoyment and divine transcendence.

Order your copy here

If you’re after career advice, CV tips or health and wellbeing hacks, our recommended reads here have it all. Read from experts who share actionable insights to help you succeed, whether you’re shaping your career, fine-tuning your CV or focusing on your wellbeing. Let our recommended reads be your guide to success and balance.

Women in Tech Week Day 3 Montage
TechWomen100 Winners banner 2024
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

Current Month

November

15novAll DayEPAA National Conference 2024 | Glasgow

19nov13:3017:30Masculinity in the Workplace 2024

21nov10:0013:00Growing with purpose: A founders workshop for business success | Startups Magazine

21nov18:0023:59WeAreTechWomen | TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony 2024

25nov08:3012:00Business and Babies Summit 2024

29nov08:0015:30WeAreTechWomen | Level Up Hybrid Summit

30nov17:0021:30Documentary premier | The Power of Response

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

women together happy
01/11/2024

Building resilience through self-compassion

31/10/2024

Recommended Podcast: Begin Again with Davina McCall

30/10/2024

Recommended Read: Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking | Susan Cain

29/10/2024

Recommended Read: Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve | Alison Fragale