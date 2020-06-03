0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
03/06/2020

Recommended Read: Eloquent Rage | Brittney Cooper

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Eloquent Rage | Brittney Cooper

Eloquent Rage | Brittney CooperSo what if it’s true that Black women are mad as hell? They have the right to be.

In the Black feminist tradition of Audre Lorde, Brittney Cooper reminds us that anger is a powerful source of energy that can give us the strength to keep on fighting.

Far too often, Black women’s anger has been caricatured into an ugly and destructive force that threatens the civility and social fabric of American democracy.

But Cooper shows us that there is more to the story than that. Black women’s eloquent rage is what makes Serena Williams such a powerful tennis player. It’s what makes Beyonce’s girl power anthems resonate so hard. It’s what makes Michelle Obama an icon.

Eloquent rage keeps us all honest and accountable. It reminds women that they don’t have to settle for less. When Cooper learned of her grandmother’s eloquent rage about love, sex, and marriage in an epic and hilarious front-porch confrontation, her life was changed. And it took another intervention, this time staged by one of her homegirls, to turn Brittney into the fierce feminist she is today.

In Brittney Cooper’s world, neither mean girls nor fuckboys ever win. But homegirls emerge as heroes. This book argues that ultimately feminism, friendship, and faith in one’s own superpowers are all we really need to turn things right side up again.

BUY HERE

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

When They Call You a Terrorist | Patrisse Khan-Cullors & Asha Bandele
03/06/2020

Recommended Read: When They Call You a Terrorist | Patrisse Khan-Cullors & Asha Bandele

African American and Latinx History of the United States | Paul Ortiz
03/06/2020

Recommended Read: African American and Latinx History of the United States | Paul Ortiz

The Color of Success | Ellen D. Wu
03/06/2020

Recommended Read: The Color of Success | Ellen D. Wu

03/06/2020

Recommended Read: Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race | Debby Irving

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X