14/02/2020

Recommended Read: Executive Presentations | Jacqui Harper

Executive PresentationsWould you like to give compelling and clear presentations: the kind of presentations that drive corporate change and innovation AND make reputations? It’s all down to presence. 

Presence works at three levels – what you say, how you use your body, and your mindset.  Put together, presence helps you reach your leadership goals.

Previously a TV news anchor for the BBC, Jacqui Harper has also presented news programmes for Sky News and ITV. She is known as the ‘presentation doctor’ at INSEAD Paris, the number one global business school (Financial Times, 2017), where she is a visiting professor teaching Executive Presence. As a communication coach at Crystal Business Coaching, Jacqui has transformed Executive Presentations for over twenty years, and her clients include CEOs of global corporations and staff at The Foreign Office.

Jacqui’s book will show you:

  • How to transform ideas and business messages with a simple 5-step tool
  • How to leverage your physical presence when speaking, including your style, body language and vocal presence
  • How to speak with confidence and resilience by developing your mindset, with four powerful tools to transform the way you think as you prepare to present
  • Discover new ways to develop presence through colour and style

Executive Presentations is published by Practical Inspiration Publishing, £15.99

