Recommended Read: F*ck Being Humble: Why self-promotion isn’t a dirty word | Stefanie Sword-Williams

With rising retirement ages and a growing number of younger people diagnosed with dementia (over 71,000 under 65), it’s vital for HR professionals to increase awareness and understanding of dementia in the workplace. This session will explore how dementia can affect individuals differently and provide practical strategies for offering meaningful support at work.

Why This Matters for HR Professionals

Younger employees with dementia may face unique challenges, such as balancing caregiving responsibilities or raising children alongside their diagnosis. Navigating workplace systems can be overwhelming for them, but with the right policies and approaches, you can make a difference.

At this session, we’ll challenge outdated perceptions of dementia and focus on how HR leaders can foster inclusive, strengths-based environments that empower individuals at every stage of their journey.

Who Should Attend?

This session is designed for HR professionals, managers, occupational health teams, and anyone responsible for employee wellbeing. If you’re keen to create a workplace culture that truly supports colleagues with dementia, this is for you.

About Effro

We are part of Platfform, the mental health and social change charity with over 30 years experience. Effro is Platfform’s dementia support project which supports people living with dementia to lead fulfilling lives based on sensory experiences and activities that spark real joy.

Many dementia charities and organisations only focus on the practical or medical needs of the people they work with. At Effro, we believe there’s more that can be done; that recognising the needs, preferences and individuality of each person creates opportunities for a better life.

Through this approach, we work with people to explore the things that interest them, that bring fascination or excitement, and that add to a life joyfully lived.

The work we do with people living with dementia includes activity sessions in any residential setting, one-to-one support, liaison and guidance, and new ways and ideas to reignite passions and stir positive memories.