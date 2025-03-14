BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

14/03/2025
Recommended Read: F*ck Being Humble: Why self-promotion isn’t a dirty word | Stefanie Sword-Williams

Whether it is through our parents, our education, our bosses, our colleagues, or the media we consume, we are constantly told that being humble is essential to our professional success. It’s often seen as distasteful or arrogant to shout about our achievements.

But in a modern workplace, where the conventional, steady, linear career path is becoming rarer and rarer, this advice seems ever-more obsolete. In the age of flexible working and portfolio careers, it’s time to f*ck being humble.

With simple exercises, steps and real-life examples, this is a resource for your bedside table that you can come back to again and again, at any point in your career. Learn how to:

  • Know what you stand for
  • Stop hiding (even when you don’t realise you are)
  • Fully realise the power of networking
  • Know your self-worth
  • Play the money game and win
  • Manage your emotions at work
  • Take action and establish the right time to make the leap
  • Keep the momentum you’ve generated going and maintain that elusive work-life balance

Get ready to start taking charge of your own success.

We are excited to have Stef Word-Williams speaking at our Women in Tech Festival 2025 about the power of personal branding and how to build an authentic and impactful presence. Stef will share expert insights on defining your unique value, leveraging digital platforms like LinkedIn to enhance credibility and using storytelling to shape your professional journey. Whether you’re looking to establish yourself as a thought leader, increase your visibility, or transition into a new role, this session will provide the tools and strategies needed to stand out and achieve career success.

Find out more about the festival and the full agenda here. Don’t miss out, book your ticket today.

