05/06/2020

05/06/2020

Recommended Read: Female Entrepreneurs: The Secrets of Their Success | John Smythe & Ruth Saunders

Female Entrepreneurs: The Secrets of Their Success | John Smythe & Ruth SaundersThe comparative numbers between male- and female-led start-ups are stark.

Ninety-one per cent of venture capital money continues to fund businesses founded solely by men, with only one per cent of venture capital money invested in businesses founded solely by women. Yet being a female entrepreneur is not the preserve of Wonder Woman. It’s for every woman who wants to make it happen.

Female Entrepreneurs: The Secrets of Their Success encourages every woman who has dreamt of being an entrepreneur but hasn’t yet taken the leap to take the first steps towards realising her dreams – as well as encouraging every woman who has not yet thought about running her own business to consider it. Additionally, it encourages governments and the corporate world to recognise and embrace the huge value that female entrepreneurs bring to society and the economy.

John Smythe and Ruth Saunders reveal the secrets of the success of fifty-two female entrepreneurs. They outline wisdom and insights to inspire budding entrepreneurs to take the leap and offer practical advice on what to think about when setting your business up for success as well as when considering whether to scale. They also provide top tips on how to play to women’s inherent strengths and avoid the weaknesses women face – as well as how to stay sane and enjoy the journey. This practical, unique guide provides the encouragement, support and motivation any aspiring female entrepreneur could need to make those first steps towards the realisation of their ambitions.

John Smythe and Ruth Saunders are both entrepreneurs themselves and regularly advise start-ups on how to launch and scale up for growth.

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

