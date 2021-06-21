Recommended Read: Financial Feminism: A Woman’s Guide to Investing for a Sustainable Future | Jessica Robinson

0
Financial Feminism: A Woman's Guide to Investing for a Sustainable Future | Jessica RobinsonAs we face global challenges like climate change and inequality, what if women could use their investments to build a cleaner, fairer and more sustainable world?

Financial feminism – the belief in the financial equality of women – has been gathering momentum, largely in the context of the gender pay gap: on average a woman earns 80% of what a man does. But there’s another gap – the gender investing gap – which shows women are investing less than men, saving less for retirement and parking more in cash. When compounded by the gender pay gap, this results in a significant shortfall, but there’s more to financial feminism than simply addressing these gaps: women also care about where their money is invested and the impact it can have.

In this practical and accessible guide, sustainable investing expert Jessica Robinson shows how through financial feminism, women can use their financial power to invest in a sustainable future and build the kind of world they want to live in. With jargon-free explanations and real-world examples, she demystifies the financial services industry, breaks down just what sustainable investing is and demonstrates the societal and environmental impact of the investment decisions we make.

Arming women with the information they need to get started – and keep going – she hopes that more women will embrace financial feminism, invest to grow their own wealth and, in doing so, use their financial decisions to demand a better world.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

