0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
17/01/2022

Recommended Read: Financial Wellness & How To Find It | Melanie Eusebe

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Financial Wellness & How To Find It | Melanie Eusebe

Financial Wellness & How To Find It - Melanie EusebeFinancial Wellness and How to Find It takes finance out of the business pages and into our personal lives.

It tells us that the way we think about money has a lot to do with the way we think about ourselves, and the stories we believe about what we deserve.

When you feel bad about money, it’s hard to feel good about life. We focus on health and wellness as essential for happiness, but so often we choose to bury our heads in the sand when it comes to taking positive action over our finances. Financial wellness doesn’t mean being rich, having a portfolio of stocks and shares, or being #debtfree. It’s about understanding your emotions around money, knowing who you can turn to for support and being aware of your subconscious beliefs about self-worth.

Melanie Eusebe, founder of Money Moves, shares the tools and resources you need to reset your relationship with money, and take charge of your financial happiness, whatever your situation, and regardless of the economy.

Financial Wellness and How to Find It is empowering and essential reading for anyone who ever earned a paycheque (and spent it).

BUY IT HERE

DISCOVER MORE RECOMMENDED READS

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

06/01/2022

Recommended Read: Working Meaningfully: Your fast-track guide to a career that lights you up | Katie Redfern

Make Money While You Sleep
22/12/2021

Recommended Read: Make Money While You Sleep | Lucy Griffiths

16/11/2021

Behind the Cover with Michelle Moore, Author of Real Wins

, ,
12/11/2021

Recommended Read: Iconic People of Colour | Elizabeth Ajao

Comment on this

X