Recommended Read: Financial Wellness & How To Find It | Melanie Eusebe

Financial Wellness and How to Find It takes finance out of the business pages and into our personal lives.

It tells us that the way we think about money has a lot to do with the way we think about ourselves, and the stories we believe about what we deserve.

When you feel bad about money, it’s hard to feel good about life. We focus on health and wellness as essential for happiness, but so often we choose to bury our heads in the sand when it comes to taking positive action over our finances. Financial wellness doesn’t mean being rich, having a portfolio of stocks and shares, or being #debtfree. It’s about understanding your emotions around money, knowing who you can turn to for support and being aware of your subconscious beliefs about self-worth.

Melanie Eusebe, founder of Money Moves, shares the tools and resources you need to reset your relationship with money, and take charge of your financial happiness, whatever your situation, and regardless of the economy.

Financial Wellness and How to Find It is empowering and essential reading for anyone who ever earned a paycheque (and spent it).