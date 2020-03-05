Recommended Read: Five Rules for Rebellion: Let's Change the World Ourselves | Sophie Walker
05/03/2020

Recommended Read: Five Rules for Rebellion: Let’s Change the World Ourselves | Sophie Walker

Five Rules Rebellion | Sophie Walker

Had enough? Feeling hopeless? Don’t give up – join the rebellion.

Activist, journalist, founding leader of the Women’s Equality Party and ‘modern-day suffragette’ (Evening Standard) Sophie Walker presents an inspiring, five-step journey to incorporating activism into our lives.

Featuring stories of new and seasoned activists – including Amika George and Jack Monroe – campaigning on a range of issues from reproductive rights and poverty to the environment and access to education – the book shows us how to see activism not as a series of pitched battles but as a positive, lifelong learning experience.

Escape the numbing effects of despair, learn to channel anger, arm yourself with hope, practise perseverance and connect with others compassionately.

Five Rules for Rebellion explains how we can convert our confusion and impatience into a powerful force for change.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

