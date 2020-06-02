0
02/06/2020

Recommended Read: Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement | Angela Davis

Activist, teacher, author and icon of the Black Power movement Angela Davis illuminates the connections between struggles against state violence and oppression throughout history and around the world.

In these newly collected essays, interviews and speeches, world-renowned activist and scholar Angela Y. Davis illuminates the connections between struggles against state violence and oppression throughout history and around the world.

Reflecting on the importance of black feminism, intersectionality and prison abolitionism for today’s struggles, Davis discusses the legacies of previous liberation struggles, from the Black Freedom Movement to the South African anti-Apartheid movement. She highlights connections and analyses today’s struggles against state terror, from Ferguson to Palestine.

Facing a world of outrageous injustice, Davis challenges us to imagine and build the movement for human liberation. And in doing so, she reminds us that “Freedom is a constant struggle.”

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read. 

