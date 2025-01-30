BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

30/01/2025
, , ,

Recommended Read: Happy Economics: Why the Happiest Workplaces are the Most Successful | Mark Price

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Career Books > Recommended Read: Happy Economics: Why the Happiest Workplaces are the Most Successful | Mark Price

Happiness at work matters. But what does happiness mean? How can managers measure it and have more of it? And what happens to organisations when they get happiness right?

Ask anyone. Happiness and wellbeing are important for all organisations because they undeniably lead to economic happiness and financial success for everyone involved. But how does happiness drive growth and how should business leaders develop happier companies?

In Happy Economics, business expert Mark Price clearly demonstrates why the opportunity represented by happiness is huge for businesses. Using real-world examples of those organisations who have got it right, he explains what happiness economics is, why happiness metrics matter, connects high levels of happiness with high performance, explores how to create happy teams and shows you how to craft a corporate happiness plan that can be used by any business.

Order your copy here

Rising Stars Nominations Open V2
OTW - Book your ticket image

Upcoming Events

Current Month

January

01feb10:0017:00Funny Women | Stand Up To Stand Out - Winter Warm Up

Job Board Banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Related Posts

29/01/2025

Recommended Book: Better Culture, Faster: Because you don’t have time for bullshit | Andrew Saffron

28/01/2025

Easy yoga poses for total wellness

27/01/2025

Quick guide to pelvic floor strength

24/01/2025

Recommended Podcast: It Takes A Village | Delina Medhin