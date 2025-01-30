Recommended Read: Happy Economics: Why the Happiest Workplaces are the Most Successful | Mark Price

Happiness at work matters. But what does happiness mean? How can managers measure it and have more of it? And what happens to organisations when they get happiness right?
Ask anyone. Happiness and wellbeing are important for all organisations because they undeniably lead to economic happiness and financial success for everyone involved. But how does happiness drive growth and how should business leaders develop happier companies?
In Happy Economics, business expert Mark Price clearly demonstrates why the opportunity represented by happiness is huge for businesses. Using real-world examples of those organisations who have got it right, he explains what happiness economics is, why happiness metrics matter, connects high levels of happiness with high performance, explores how to create happy teams and shows you how to craft a corporate happiness plan that can be used by any business.