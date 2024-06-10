Recommended Read: How to Feel Better: 4 Steps to Self-Coach Your Way to a Happier More Authentic You | Ruth Kudzi

Best-selling Author, Master Coach and Psychology & Neuroscience Expert, Helping People Feel Better Is Revealed to be a Business Book Awards Finalist.

London-based Leading Psychology and Neuroscience Expert is Delighted to be a Business Book Awards Finalist.

Master Coach, Psychology and Neuroscience Expert, Ruth Kudzi, 46, who is a mum of 2 from London, is delighted to have made the shortlist as a finalist for this year’s Business Book Awards with her global bestselling book; ‘How to Feel Better: 4 Steps to Self-Coach Your Way to a Happier More Authentic You’.

The Business Book Awards, in partnership with Pathway Group, celebrates the work of authors who have shared their industry or market knowledge, experience and expertise in published book form – and, Ruth has certainly done that.

A dynamic and well-respected force in the fields of coaching, neuroscience, psychology and personal development, with a wealth of experience, accolades and a passion for unlocking human potential, Ruth stands as a beacon of inspiration and transformation helping people globally to; feel better and be happier.

Having built a 7 figure revenue from her businesses, Ruth has seen the demand for supporting people to find new paths in life, here to show that where we are in life now, isn’t where we have to stay, if we desire something else.

Ruth has herself navigated an array of personal challenges, which have seen her need to tap into her skills for reprogramming her thoughts and mindset to avoid spiralling into black holes in tough times. Having grown up around alcoholism and suffering with her dependencies, being diagnosed with PTSD following a tragic accident, to having to reset her own life after feeling suffocated by her career in education, Ruth likes to think of herself as continually being the student, as well as the teacher. She has also recently been diagnosed with ADHD and is still processing how this has affected her life over the years, whilst navigating the challenges her neurodiverse brain presents to her.

Ruth’s resilience has always continued to shine through and her own personal experiences have fuelled her mission to help others reprogram their mindset, overcome trauma, find how to feel better and then unleash their true potential.

Ruth’s journey into the realm of coaching and personal development began over three decades ago and her relentless pursuit of knowledge and commitment to excellence have earned her recognition as one of the UK’s top Master Certified Coaches, independently verified by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and in demand as a guest speaker for UCL, Birkbeck, Goldsmiths and Natwest as well as being a regular speaker for the ICF in India, Israel, Iran, SE Asia and Bulgaria.

In 2019, Ruth Founded Optimus Coach Academy, which is now one of the world’s leading coach training providers specialising in evidence-based coaching approaches.

Ruth is impacting the industry positively and sharing her knowledge globally is a commitment of hers. Already a chart-topping podcast host and best-selling author, her most recent best-selling book to go global, ‘How to Feel Better’, has been praised by industry leaders such as Shaa Wasmund MBE who said it offers; “practical, actionable and down to earth advice for a happier life”.

Ruth said: “I am delighted to have been listed as a finalist in the Business Book Awards. My passion lies in sharing with more people the science behind how our brains work and how we can control this with our mindset, to create alternate realities for ourselves. My aim for this book is for more of us to be less stressed, happier, achieving more of our goals, in a more joyful way – be that personal, business or career.”

“When we feel broken we look to be fixed, we consume books, have therapy, diet, whatever it takes! BUT true self-development is not about being ‘fixed’ it’s about accepting the parts of yourself and then enhancing who we already are. Focusing on evidence-based approaches, in this book, I teach you how to not just read about, but truly integrate personal development work. I take you through 4 key questions that encourage both self-reflection and include action-oriented tasks that will help you create sustainable results;

What do you want? Where are you now? How do you get to where you want to be? How do you stay there?”

Using tools she has developed to help train thousands of coaches, through this book, Ruth helps others to create a strong self-coaching mindset, helping the reader to rewire their brain, so that they can adopt new ways of thinking, feeling and behaving. She draws from a variety of disciplines including neuroscience, positive psychology, somatic and energy work to provide a truly unique self-coaching programme that is totally results-focused.

To buy a copy of ‘How to Feel Better: 4 Steps to Self-Coach Your Way to a Happier More Authentic You’ – please visit, Amazon

Links: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin | YouTube

Credit ChocolatePR