Recommended Read: How to Stay Safe Online | Seyi Akiwowo

Globally, women are 27 times more likely than men to be harassed online. Black women are 84% more likely to face online harassment than white. There has been a 71% rise in online disability abuse and 78% of LGBTQ+ people have experienced hate speech online.
How to Stay Safe Online is an urgent, necessary digital self-care tool from leading activist for online equality Seyi Akiwowo. With a blend of practical advice, Seyi’s personal experiences and interviews with Jameela Jamil, Hera Hussain, Laura Bates and Yassmin Abdel-Magied, this book will:
This will be the go-to guide to developing resilience, greater compassion for others and authentic allyship online.