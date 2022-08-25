Recommended Read: How to Stay Safe Online | Seyi Akiwowo

Digital spaces are a positive force for change, connection and community, but left unregulated, they are not always safe.

Globally, women are 27 times more likely than men to be harassed online. Black women are 84% more likely to face online harassment than white. There has been a 71% rise in online disability abuse and 78% of LGBTQ+ people have experienced hate speech online.

How to Stay Safe Online is an urgent, necessary digital self-care tool from leading activist for online equality Seyi Akiwowo. With a blend of practical advice, Seyi’s personal experiences and interviews with Jameela Jamil, Hera Hussain, Laura Bates and Yassmin Abdel-Magied, this book will:

Provide practical tips on how to confidently navigate online spaces

Equip you with a range of responses to online abuse and how to effectively report

Teach you how to set boundaries and use the internet as a force for good

Empower friends, teachers and parents to help victims

Help you create your own digital self-care plan

This will be the go-to guide to developing resilience, greater compassion for others and authentic allyship online.