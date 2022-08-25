0
25/08/2022

Recommended Read: How to Stay Safe Online | Seyi Akiwowo

How to Stay Safe Online - Seyi Akiwowo Digital spaces are a positive force for change, connection and community, but left unregulated, they are not always safe.

Globally, women are 27 times more likely than men to be harassed online. Black women are 84% more likely to face online harassment than white. There has been a 71% rise in online disability abuse and 78% of LGBTQ+ people have experienced hate speech online.

How to Stay Safe Online is an urgent, necessary digital self-care tool from leading activist for online equality Seyi Akiwowo. With a blend of practical advice, Seyi’s personal experiences and interviews with Jameela Jamil, Hera Hussain, Laura Bates and Yassmin Abdel-Magied, this book will:

  • Provide practical tips on how to confidently navigate online spaces
  • Equip you with a range of responses to online abuse and how to effectively report
  • Teach you how to set boundaries and use the internet as a force for good
  • Empower friends, teachers and parents to help victims
  • Help you create your own digital self-care plan

This will be the go-to guide to developing resilience, greater compassion for others and authentic allyship online.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

