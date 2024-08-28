Recommended Read: How to Stop Breaking Your Own Heart | Meggan Roxanne

How to Stop Breaking Your Own Heart: THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER. Stop People-Pleasing, Set Boundaries, and Heal from Self-Sabotage | Meggan Roxanne



THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER

‘Meggan’s words have the power to make you feel seen, understood, and less alone. This book is the reminder you need that you are worthy of self-love and acceptance.’

Jay Shetty, #1 New York Times best-selling author of Think Like A Monk and host of the On Purpose podcast

Life can be a lot. How are you supposed to maintain healthy relationships, build a career, keep up with the constant life admin, and prioritise your well-being? It’s so easy to get distracted and lose sight of your path, until one day you realise you’re completely lost, trapped in a cycle of self-sabotage and people-pleasing.

You are not alone.

Following her own personal experience of dealing with anxiety and depression, Meggan Roxanne has united a community of 30 million people by sharing ways to navigate everyday struggles. Now she’s using the lessons she’s learned along the way to help you to:

– overcome negative thought patterns

– move away from perfectionism and break free from expectations

– say ‘no’ to toxic people and situations and set boundaries

– stop keeping yourself small and step into your power

– build a life where self-love is non-negotiable.

You’ll wish you’d read this book sooner.

