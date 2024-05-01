Recommended Read: How to Write an Impressive CV and Cover Letter | Tracey Whitmore

Your CV, cover letter and LinkedIn profile are your first communication with a prospective employer. As the job market is more competitive than ever, grabbing an employer’s attention and making the right first impression has never been more important.

If you compromise on the quality of your CV, cover letter and LinkedIn profile, you reduce your chances of winning an interview.

This book, which will appeal to anyone from entry level to board level, is a step-by-step guide on how to approach job hunting and achieve a killer competitive advantage by producing an impressive CV, cover letter and LinkedIn profile. Invaluable views and advice from senior HR and industry professionals, who are often the first point of entry, are provided throughout the book.

How to Write an Impressive CV and Cover Letter will support jobseekers through the entire job-hunting process. It offers access to practical, real-life examples of CVs and cover letters that have secured interviews and helped individuals win their dream job. Readers will gain access to these documents, together with valuable templates, as part of the book.

Order your copy here.