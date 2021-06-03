0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
03/06/2021
, ,

Recommended Read: How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir | Saeed Jones

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir | Saeed Jones

How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir | Saeed JonesHaunted and haunting, How We Fight for Our Lives is a stunning coming-of-age memoir about a young, black, gay man from the South as he fights to carve out a place for himself, within his family, within his country, within his own hopes, desires, and fears.

Through a series of vignettes that chart a course across the American landscape, Jones draws readers into his boyhood and adolescence—into tumultuous relationships with his family, into passing flings with lovers, friends, and strangers. Each piece builds into a larger examination of race and queerness, power and vulnerability, love and grief: a portrait of what we all do for one another—and to one another—as we fight to become ourselves.

An award-winning poet, Jones has developed a style that’s as beautiful as it is powerful—a voice that’s by turns a river, a blues, and a nightscape set ablaze. How We Fight for Our Lives is a one-of-a-kind memoir and a book that cements Saeed Jones as an essential writer for our time.

BUY IT HERE

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Online LGBT + Awareness Training
03/06/2021

21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

LGBT
03/06/2021

28/06/2021: LGBT+ Activism Panel Event with Sue Sanders – Founder of LGBT History Month

,
Pride in Education - LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education
03/06/2021

11/06/2021 – 13/06/2021: Pride in Education – LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education

,
Legal Pride 2021 - InterLaw Diversity Forum
03/06/2021

16/06/2021: Legal Pride 2021 | The Past, Present, and Future of LGBT+ Rights

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X