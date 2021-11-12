0
12/11/2021

Recommended Read: Iconic People of Colour | Elizabeth Ajao

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Iconic People of Colour | Elizabeth Ajao

Iconic People of Colour | Elizabeth AjaoIt’s time to meet your new superheroes!

Discover the fascinating stories behind 38 iconic people of colour, all of them ground-breakers, risk-takers and game-changers. Whether they are activists, athletes, scientists or superstars, every one of them has been a trailblazer in their field and has paved the way for future change. It’s time these individuals took centre stage and had their achievements celebrated the world over.

This book will introduce you to some of the most influential people of colour from across the globe and throughout history, including several modern-day icons.

Among others, you will learn about the incredible lives and achievements of:

 
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  • Barack Obama
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • Florence Price
  • Jimi Hendrix
  • Kamala Harris
  • Laverne Cox
  • Malala Yousafzai
  • Maria Tallchief
  • RuPaul

Each inspiring profile also features a bespoke illustration.

Be empowered and inspired by their extraordinary stories, their awesome accomplishments and their words of wisdom in this pocketbook of remarkable people.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

X