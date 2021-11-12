Recommended Read: Iconic People of Colour | Elizabeth Ajao

It’s time to meet your new superheroes!

Discover the fascinating stories behind 38 iconic people of colour, all of them ground-breakers, risk-takers and game-changers. Whether they are activists, athletes, scientists or superstars, every one of them has been a trailblazer in their field and has paved the way for future change. It’s time these individuals took centre stage and had their achievements celebrated the world over.

This book will introduce you to some of the most influential people of colour from across the globe and throughout history, including several modern-day icons.

Among others, you will learn about the incredible lives and achievements of:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Barack Obama

Chadwick Boseman

Florence Price

Jimi Hendrix

Kamala Harris

Laverne Cox

Malala Yousafzai

Maria Tallchief

RuPaul

Each inspiring profile also features a bespoke illustration.

Be empowered and inspired by their extraordinary stories, their awesome accomplishments and their words of wisdom in this pocketbook of remarkable people.