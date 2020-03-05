Recommended Read: Lift as you climb: Women and the art of ambition | Viv Groskop
05/03/2020

Recommended Read: Lift as you climb: Women and the art of ambition | Viv Groskop

Lift as You Climb - Viv GroskopWe all have difficult moments at work, times when we feel awkward, when our daily micro interactions make us uncomfortable, perhaps when we have to say no or assert ourselves in a way that makes us feel less like ourselves, less ‘sisterly’.

Part self-help guide, part master class in survival skills for life and work, Lift as You Climb examines what sisterhood looks like these days, asks what you can do to make things better for other women and considers how to do that without disadvantaging yourself.

It’s the ultimate confidence bible for women who want to plan a career in a fast moving world, but without leaving anyone else behind. And it addresses one of the biggest issues women face in the workplace – how to be ambitious without losing your sense of self. It must be possible, right?

Full of tips, takeaways and invaluable insights, this is everything you need to know about making life better for yourself – without making it worse for others.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

