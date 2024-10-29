Recommended Read: Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve | Alison Fragale

Want to earn credit for your accomplishments, negotiate better, and navigate complex office politics while still being liked by your colleagues? Likeable Badass is the ultimate guide to advance in any workplace, full of tips, tricks, and strategies to help you get the success you deserve.

Many women’s workplace issues boil down to status. No amount of power– no degree, title, or salary– will raise a woman’s workplace stature unless it also affects how others perceive her. Acknowledging this roadblock, behavioural scientist Alison Fragale pulls back the curtain on how we can change how others see us by developing our standing as a “likeable badass.” Through cultivating perceptions of warmth and assertiveness, women can achieve the kind of reputation that leads to a seat at the table and a fulfilling career path.

Likeable Badass weaves together powerful new insights with actionable advice and impactful stories from a diverse array of women. This is a warm, heartening book written for women, their allies, and anyone who struggles to rise, and wants evidence-based, practical strategies for success.

‘Actionable advice for achieving greater success in the workplace’ SHERYL SANDBERG

‘A must-read’ ADAM GRANT

