Recommended Read: Loud Black Girls | Yomi Adegoke & Elizabeth Uviebinene

06/10/2020
Loud Black Girls | Yomi Adegoke & Elizabeth UviebineneNow that we’ve learnt how to Slay in our Lanes, what’s next?

Yomi Adegoke and Elizabeth Uviebinené, authors of the acclaimed Slay in Your Lane: The Black Girl Bible, invite the next generation of black women in Britain – authors, journalists, actors, activists and artists – to explore what it means to them to exist in these turbulent times.

From assessing the cultural impact of Marvel’s Black Panther, to celebrating activism in local communities. From asking how we can secure the bag while staying true to our principles, or how we can teach our daughters to own their voices, to reclaiming our culinary heritage, the essays in Loud Black Girls offer funny touching and ultimately insightful perspectives on the question of ‘What’s Next?’

Foreword by Bernardine Evaristo

