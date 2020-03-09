Recommended Read: Love It or Leave It: How to be happy at work | Samantha Clark

You have 0 items in your cart
Say goodbye to the dread of Monday morning.
In Love It Or Leave It, expert ‘work happiness’ coach Samantha Clarke will help you figure out ways to find that work-life balance and be happier and more fulfilled at work.
This inspiring guide is full of vital tips and tools that will help you:
LOVE IT – find ways to get more out of the job you have
OR
LEAVE IT – work out the skills you have to offer and identify the steps you need to take, whether that’s switching jobs, starting a portfolio career or testing a new business idea.
Love It Or Leave It is for anyone:
- Stuck in a job they hate
- Thinking about a career change
- Who has landed their dream job but is struggling with a toxic workplace
Love It Or Leave It because life’s too short to put up with a job you hate.