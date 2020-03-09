0
09/03/2020

Recommended Read: Love It or Leave It: How to be happy at work | Samantha Clark

Love It or Leave It_JacketSay goodbye to the dread of Monday morning.

In Love It Or Leave It, expert ‘work happiness’ coach Samantha Clarke will help you figure out ways to find that work-life balance and be happier and more fulfilled at work.

This inspiring guide is full of vital tips and tools that will help you:

LOVE IT – find ways to get more out of the job you have

OR

LEAVE IT – work out the skills you have to offer and identify the steps you need to take, whether that’s switching jobs, starting a portfolio career or testing a new business idea.

Love It Or Leave It is for anyone:

  • Stuck in a job they hate
  • Thinking about a career change
  • Who has landed their dream job but is struggling with a toxic workplace

Love It Or Leave It because life’s too short to put up with a job you hate.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

