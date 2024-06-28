Recommended Read: Lucky Girl: Unveiling the Secrets of Manifesting a Lucky Life | Georgie May

Come march in the Pride in London Parade with RICS and celebrate love, diversity and equality in the built and natural environment!

Pride in London Parade with RICS

Join us for a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion. Show your support and march together with us through the streets of London. Let’s spread love, unity, and equality. Get ready to have a fantastic time surrounded by an amazing community of built and natural environment professionals.

We will be marching alongside our built environment body partners CIOB, RIBA, RTPI and LI as well as industry LGBTQ+ networks to show our united Pride in the Built Environment.

The day will start with us meeting for Breakfast at RIBA, Pride is about embracing who you are and sharing the joy of being together. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of something truly special!

The price listed is for a RICS-branded T-shirt. Wristbands have been funded by RICS and with the limited supply we ask that you please only register if you are committed to attending the event.

We understand that circumstances change though, and if you are no longer able to attend we kindly ask that you let us know as soon as possible so we can make your wristband available to someone on the waitlist.

We look forward to celebrating Pride with you!

Reserve your spot here.