0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
24/03/2022
,

Recommended Read: Madam Secretary: A Memoir | Madeleine Albright

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Madam Secretary: A Memoir | Madeleine Albright

Madam Secretary: A Memoir A national bestseller on its original publication in 2003, Madam Secretary is a riveting account of the life of America’s first woman Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright.

For eight years, during Bill Clinton’s two presidential terms, Albright was a high-level participant in some of the most dramatic events of our time—from the pursuit of peace in the Middle East to NATO’s intervention in the Balkans to America’s troubled relations with Iran and Iraq. In this thoughtful memoir, one of the most admired women in U.S. history reflects on her remarkable personal story, including her upbringing in war-torn Europe and the balancing of career and family responsibilities, and on America’s leading role in a changing world.

With a new epilogue by the author, Madam Secretary offers an inimitable blend of Albright’s warm humor, probing insights, and distinctive ideas.

BUY IT HERE

Discover more recommended reads

Related Posts

Madeleine Albright
24/03/2022

Madeleine Albright, first female US Secretary of State, sadly dies at 84

,
Behind the Cover - Jaspreet Kaur
21/03/2022

Behind the Cover with Jaspreet Kaur, Author of Brown Girl Like Me

, ,
Behind the Cover - Jackie Weaver, You Do Have The Authority Here!
03/03/2022

Behind the Cover with Jackie Weaver, Author of You Do Have the Authority Here!: #What Would Jackie Weaver Do?

01/03/2022

Recommended Read: Women vs Capitalism: Why We Can’t Have It All in a Free Market Economy | Vicky Pryce

Comment on this

X