0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
06/05/2021

Recommended Read: Male Perspectives on The Value of Women at Work | Susan Popoola

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Male Perspectives on The Value of Women at Work | Susan Popoola

Male Perspectives on The Value of Women at Work | Susan PopoolaThis is an exploration of the value women bring to the world of work – from the variety of perspectives of a rich diversity of men who highlight some of the things that women uniquely bring to the workplace.

They also highlight challenges that impede women’s ability to realise their full potential – both at individual and systemic levels.

  • For women, it provides a reminder of how valuable they are with insights into how to better navigate the world of work.
  • For men it provides insight into the value women bring to the workplace and how to better engage with, support and benefit from working with them.
  • For those leading in the world of work, it provides insights into how policies, processes and systemic structures in organisations and wider society sometimes create barriers to the full realisation of the value of women at work, with recommendations on how to overcome the barriers.

This all comes together to provide a framework to enable the full realisation of the value of women at work and a more balanced and productive work world for everyone.

BUY IT NOW

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

woman reading a book featured
28/04/2021

Feeling stressed? Read fiction

,
Love it or Leave it, recommended read, book
20/03/2021

Recommended Read: Love It or Leave It: How to be happy at work | Samantha Clark

shaherazad umbreen, reading featured
04/03/2021

Why reading is so important to the empowerment movement

,
04/02/2021

Recommended Read: Five Rules for Rebellion: Let’s Change the World Ourselves | Sophie Walker

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X