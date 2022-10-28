Recommended Read: Man Down: A Guide for Men on Mental Health | Charlie Hoare

Visitors have accessed this post 87 times.

How often do you put on a 'coping' front, when in reality you're troubled with insecurities and anxieties? Do you find it difficult to open up about how you're feeling?

You might be surprised to learn that you are not alone, and that many men find it challenging to talk about their worries.

From tips on how to reach out, to advice on navigating mental health issues, this volume is full of guidance on how to look out for your well-being. Topics covered include:

Anxiety and depression

Stress

Suicidal thoughts

Dealing with traditional gender expectations

Self-care and mindfulness methods

How to open up and communicate

Where to seek help

With personal experiences and insights, this book will improve your awareness of mental health, offer tools and techniques to enable you to manage it better, and help you to live a happier, healthier life.