Recommended Read: Menopause: The Change for the Better | Henpicked

Why is talking about the menopause so taboo?

When it’s something that all women experience, and all in their own unique way. Written by a range of expert contributors from clinical professionals to natural practitioners, this comprehensive and thoroughly researched guide equips you with everything you need to help prepare for the changes ahead.

Reflecting the latest NICE guidelines and information about HRT, this book provides a balanced view and encourages you to explore the options and think about what’s right for you.

Covering the facts, the myths, different approaches to menopause, including natural and medical options, and what to expect. Also included are quotes and stories from women sharing their own experiences. You’ve been through puberty and survived. You’re about to enter a new phase of your life, and it’s up to you how you approach it. So grab a cup or glass of something, have a flick through this guide and let’s start talking about the menopause.