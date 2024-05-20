Recommended Read: Mind Games: Determination, Doubt and Lucky Socks | Annie Vernon

Following the success of our sold-out Building a Career in Women’s Health workshops, and after a short break to focus on our own health, we’re thrilled to be back hosting it again!

Working in women’s health is an incredibly exciting, innovative, ever expanding and passionate industry filled with opportunity and potential, but knowing where to start when wanting to build or pivot into a career in women’s health can be overwhelming and daunting. Well, not anymore!

Are you early in your career or looking to start a career in women’s health after you graduate in 2024?

Have you been working for some time but are now looking to pivot into women’s health, or you already work in women’s health but are looking to get a new role or start a business in 2024?

Have you experienced challenges with women’s health personally and it’s making you question where you’re at in your career and you’re exploring pastures new?

Do you want to connect with others going through a similar experience to share, learn and grow together?

Join this engaging, practical and fun interactive workshop with Rebekah Lloyd, women’s health and careers expert and founder of This Independent Life, and you’ll walk away with:

A clear understanding of why you want to work in women’s health

Clarity and definition of what you want to do and offer in women’s health, and how to communicate it with confidence

Guidance on how to build and elevate your personal brand to stand out in the women’s health space

Motivation to authentically put yourself out there online and in-person

Connection and support from Rebekah, and others in the group, to help you get the role of your dreams!

This session will be recorded and shared with all attendees after for future reference and to make it accessible to people with conflicts or who are in different time zones.

Why Rebekah Lloyd and This Independent Life?

In 2022, Rebekah quit her senior job leading an independent healthcare communications and consultancy in London to start TIL. She’s now a women’s health advocate, speaker and advisor, event and podcast host, and thought leader in the women’s health space. She knows first-hand what it’s like to have a passion and desire to work in women’s health without knowing where to start, and is now passionate about helping others to do the same. Her clients include global organisations such as UNiDAYS, whistles, Schroders, University of Oxford and Imperial College London, she’s been featured in The Guardian, Nasdaq, Cosmopolitan and Stylist, and she leads and advises on a variety of women’s health initiatives, including workplaces, universities, charities, research, and start-ups. She’s educated 1000’s across the world and collaborates with renowned institutions, brands and leaders across the women’s health industry, such as for her annual, first-of-its-kind, Future of Endometriosis Conference in London. A Biomedical Science graduate, she’s an experienced creative leader and facilitator across the healthcare space having worked in research, the NHS, pharmaceuticals, communications and consultancy, and having lead, launched and grown international multi-million dollar accounts, brands and teams.

Reviews from our previous Building a Career in Women’s Health workshop!

“I can’t recommend this workshop enough – not just what you learn but how you shape women’s health careers and the brilliant people you meet”

“Really informative and engaging, but also honest and relatable. You really normalised some of the challenges and I loved that you talked about internal barriers to success like imposter syndrome and how to manage these”

“Rebekah communicated key concepts in such a clear and confident way – I feel hopeful, empowered and a step closer to my goals each TIL event :)”

This will be a safe space for learning and is open to anyone regardless of your background, all are welcome (including allies, babies and animals!) If you’d like to join but can’t afford it right now please get in touch and we’ll see what we can do to support.

We look forward to welcoming you there and to supporting you in building a thriving women’s health career in 2024 and beyond!

Rebekah,

Founder of This Independent Life

Rebekah Lloyd is a women’s health and careers expert, speaker and advisor, event and podcast host, and founder of This Independent Life. After experiencing burnout and chronic pain, a 10-year delayed endometriosis diagnosis, and the resulting career and financial challenges, she started This Independent Life to help all people to achieve health, wealth and fulfilment in life. She delivers talks, events and consulting for workplaces and universities, research institutes and startups, and communities. She is a UN Women UK delegate and is dedicated to using business as a force for good, her clients including global organisations such as Barclays, National Trust, UNiDAYS, Whistles, University of Oxford and Imperial College London. She hosts an annual first-of-its-kind global conference on the Future of Endometriosis and Women’s Health, has been featured internationally including The Guardian, Stylist and Nasdaq, and was recently invited to advise the UK Parliament Women and Equalities Committee on women’s health as a result of her work that was broadcast globally via the BBC.

Reserve your spot here.