Recommended Read: Momentum: 13 Ways to Unlock Your Potential | Lee Chambers

Momentum: 13 Ways to Unlock Your Potential | Lee Chambers – For many of us, our lives have become over-complicated, defined by burnout and fatigue. This affects everything we do, from our home life to our work. We stop moving forward and we lose direction.
But there is an alternative: build your Momentum and rediscover the joys of fulfilling your potential.
Leading psychologist and wellbeing expert, Lee Chambers found success by prioritising wellbeing and embracing uncertainty. In this book, he shares his thirteen essential tools to help you unlock your potential.
From having a flexible vision and identifying how failure can move us forward, to loving life’s squiggles and working with empathy, you’ll learn how to redefine success, wake up feeling excited about what you do and find your purpose. Momentum will keep you moving and is guaranteed to help you enjoy the ride.