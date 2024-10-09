BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

09/10/2024
Recommended Read: Neurodiversity in the Workplace | Alice Hewson

Have you hoped for a more understanding and supportive workplace?

Neurodiversity in the Workplace: How to create an inclusive and safe environment contributes to the growing conversation around neurodiversity and inclusion. Debut author, Alice Hewson, walks you through how to promote systemic inclusion, cultivate community and create an open dialogue to help ensure the workplace is a positive place that you want to be in and most importantly, be yourself in.

Order your copy here

