Recommended Read: Neurodiversity in the Workplace | Alice Hewson

Join the RSA and The Africa Centre to celebrate African innovators reshaping global culture.

Black History Month: Celebrating innovators

Monday 14 October 2024

18:30 – 19:30

RSA House and online via YouTube

Join us as we celebrate the vision and creativity of African changemakers who are reshaping global culture.

The RSA and the Africa Centre are teaming up to spotlight innovators driving social change through their cultural contributions.

At the RSA in Black History Month, we’ll explore how these emerging leaders are influencing global conversations and challenging traditional narratives, paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic cultural landscape.

We will discuss how to amplify the impact of African culture on the global stage and consider ways we can foster deeper connections between cultural institutions and the changemakers leading this transformation.

Join us for an inspiring conversation that celebrates the power of African culture to create lasting social change.

Speakers:

Olu Alake, CEO, The Africa Centre

Dipo Faloyin, journalist and author of ‘Africa Is Not A Country’.

SMADE, creative entrepreneur and co-founder, Afro Nation

Skinder Hundal MBE, Global Arts Director, British Council

Chair:

Dr Lesley Nelson-Addy, educator, writer, advocate, Runnymede Trust

*Please note this event will be held at RSA House as well as streamed online – please ensure to register for the correct ticket type to avoid disappointment*