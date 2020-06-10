Recommended Read: No Filter Needed | Camilla Collins

With the media and the cosmetics industry playing on our insecurities it is easy to get caught up in ‘putting our best selves forward’ that we forget who we truly are in the process.

With the media and the cosmetics industry playing on our insecurities it is easy to get caught up in ‘putting our best selves forward’ that we forget who we truly are in the process.

In this book, Camilla will bust some myths, boost your self esteem, increase your self assurance and get your internal self image back on track.