Recommended Read: Noughts & Crosses | Malorie Blackman

‘The Noughts & Crosses series are still my favourite books of all time and showed me just how amazing story-telling could be’ STORMZY

‘Malorie’s Noughts & Crosses series is the first time I saw myself in a book . . . they were pacey, exciting, rich. What Malorie Blackman has always done so brilliantly is put the minority front and centre, both in society and politics.’ CANDICE CARTY-WILLIAMS

‘The most original book I’ve ever read’ BENJAMIN ZEPHANIAH

“Malorie Blackman is absolutely amazing … [Noughts & Crosses] really spoke to me, especially as a woman of dual heritage.” ZAWE ASHTON

‘Stop it! You’re all behaving like animals! Worse than animals – like blankers!’

Sephy is a Cross: she lives a life of privilege and power. But she’s lonely, and burns with injustice at the world she sees around her.

Callum is a nought: he’s considered to be less than nothing – a blanker, there to serve Crosses – but he dreams of a better life.

They’ve been friends since they were children, and they both know that’s as far as it can ever go. Noughts and Crosses are fated to be bitter enemies – love is out of the question.

Then – in spite of a world that is fiercely against them – these star-crossed lovers choose each other.

But this is love story that will lead both of them into terrible danger . . . and which will have shocking repercussions for generations to come.

Voted as one of the UK’s best-loved books, Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses is a seminal piece of YA fiction; a true modern classic.