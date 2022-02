Organisational Mindfulness is a how to guide. It sets out what mindfulness is, why you might apply it to your organisation and how you can apply it.

The book is written from personal experience. Andrew McNeill has worked in senior leadership for 20 years and understands the pitfalls of trying something new at work. But he has also seen the transformation that can happen when mindfulness is brought into teams and processes. Whilst being down to earth about the potential mindfulness can bring to your organisation, Andrew brings humour to the subject, making this an entertaining as well as informative read.