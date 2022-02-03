0
03/02/2022
Recommended Read: Own Your Awkward: How to Have Better and Braver Conversations About Our Mental Health | Michelle Morgan

Own Your Awkward, Michelle MorganA hugely practical and inspiring self-help guide, Own Your Awkward will help you handle those awkward conversations around mental health.

Michelle Morgan blends research and personal experience to help you tackle those topics, whether in the workplace or with family and friends.

Let’s be honest – it can be really awkward talking about our mental health! Whether you’re offering someone support or looking for ways to help yourself, these conversations can feel difficult, embarrassing and complex.

In Own Your Awkward Michelle Morgan, Mental Health First Aid Ambassador, trainer and speaker explores why we feel awkward and shows us how to talk more openly about our mental health – and how we really can embrace our awkward.

Through her own story of burnout, clinical depression and anxiety, combined with the lived experience of others, Michelle explains how you can transform those tricky moments into your power using four key cornerstones – confidence, capability, communication and compassion, to help reframe your story. You’ll learn how to start those all-important conversations, with clear steps and practical advice.

It’s time to get comfortable with feeling uncomfortable, love your awkward and have better and braver conversations about mental health.

