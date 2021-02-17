0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
17/02/2021

Recommended Read: Pregnant Then Screwed: The Truth About the Motherhood Penalty and How to Fix It | Joeli Brearley

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Pregnant Then Screwed: The Truth About the Motherhood Penalty and How to Fix It | Joeli Brearley

Pregnant Then Screwed: The Truth About the Motherhood Penalty and How to Fix It | Joeli BrearleyImagine suddenly being sacked from your job. After spending years building your career, it’s all taken away in just one moment. Why? Because you told your boss you are pregnant. 

This happened to Joeli Brearley. And she quickly realised she wasn’t alone – 54,000 women a year are forced out of their job because they dared to procreate, and three quarters of working mothers face workplace discrimination. And this was before the pandemic, with its never-ending cycle of extraordinary childcare challenges and overt pregnancy and maternity discrimination, resulting in a tsumani of mothers exiting the labour force.

Pregnant Then Screwed is an expose of the unscrupulous work practices and antiquated systems that we’ve been conditioned to accept and a toolkit for how to challenge them. It’s full of practical advice to help you navigate systemic barriers when they slap you in the face.

Whether you’re a mother who is sick of being sidelined, undermined, and underpaid. A ”stay at home” mother who wants to work but can’t. A future parent who is scared that having children will affect your career. An employer who wants to get the best out of its parent employees, or you simply want a stronger, fairer economy, Pregnant Then Screwed is a compelling manifesto for change and a call to arms for all women.

BUY IT HERE

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTechWomen has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

12/02/2021

Recommended Read: The Illusion of Inclusion: Global Inclusion, Unconscious Bias, and the Bottom Line | Dr Helen Turnbull

10/02/2021

Recommended Read: Noise: A Manifesto Modernising Motherhood | Danusia Malina-Derben

Profit and Prejudice, Paul Donovan book featured
04/02/2021

Recommended Read: Profit and Prejudice: The Luddites of the Fourth Industrial Revolution | Paul Donovan

04/02/2021

Recommended Read: Five Rules for Rebellion: Let’s Change the World Ourselves | Sophie Walker

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X