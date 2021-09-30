0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
30/09/2021
,

Recommended Read: Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause | Dr Louise Newson

Home > Menopause Awareness Month > Menopause Awareness Month Books > Recommended Read: Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause | Dr Louise Newson

Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause, Dr Louise Newson book coverDr Louise Newson is the UK’s leading menopause specialist, and she’s determined to help women thrive during the menopause.

Despite being something that almost every woman will experience at some point in their lives, misdiagnosis, misinformation and stigma are commonplace. In Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause, Dr Newson will demystify the menopause and show why every woman should be perimenopause aware, regardless of their age.

Drawing on new research and empowering patient stories from a diverse range of women who have struggled to secure adequate treatment and correct diagnosis, Dr Newson will equip you with expert advice on:

· Common and ‘taboo’ symptoms to look out for
· HRT treatment options
· Going through an early menopause
· Getting a good night sleep
· Optimising your nutrition in the menopause
· Exercising for a better menopause
· Your mental health during the menopause

Dr Newson empowers women to confidently take charge of their health and their changing bodies. It’s never too early to learn about the perimenopause or menopause and this essential book will equip you with everything you need to know.

BUY IT HERE

Discover more recommended reads

Related Posts

Glamorous, mature lady wearing blazer and glasses, menopauseGlamorous, mature lady wearing blazer and glasses, menopause
30/09/2021

Menopause Awareness Month: Over 30 businesses join GenM’s Menopause Revolution

,
GenM logo
30/09/2021

The Invisibility Report | GenM

,
30/09/2021

Recommended Read: The M Word: Everything You Need to Know About the Menopause | Dr Philippa Kaye

,
Manage your menopause naturally, Maryon Stewart book cover featured
30/09/2021

Recommended Read: Manage Your Menopause Naturally | Maryon Stewart

,

Comment on this

X