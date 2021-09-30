Recommended Read: Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause | Dr Louise Newson

Dr Louise Newson is the UK’s leading menopause specialist, and she’s determined to help women thrive during the menopause.

Despite being something that almost every woman will experience at some point in their lives, misdiagnosis, misinformation and stigma are commonplace. In Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause, Dr Newson will demystify the menopause and show why every woman should be perimenopause aware, regardless of their age.

Drawing on new research and empowering patient stories from a diverse range of women who have struggled to secure adequate treatment and correct diagnosis, Dr Newson will equip you with expert advice on:

· Common and ‘taboo’ symptoms to look out for

· HRT treatment options

· Going through an early menopause

· Getting a good night sleep

· Optimising your nutrition in the menopause

· Exercising for a better menopause

· Your mental health during the menopause

Dr Newson empowers women to confidently take charge of their health and their changing bodies. It’s never too early to learn about the perimenopause or menopause and this essential book will equip you with everything you need to know.