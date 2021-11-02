0
02/11/2021

Recommended Read: Purpose: Find Your Truth and Embrace Your Calling | Jessica Huie

Purpose: Find Your Truth and Embrace Your Calling | Jessica Huie

Feel inspired by one woman’s resolve to turn grief and change into the driving forces for spiritual awakening, personal growth and a reevaluation of what is truly important in life, so that you too can become unstuck, let your heart lead and live according to your true purpose.

Jessica went from being a teenage mother, expelled from school and staying in a hostel, to having a glittering career in public relations, founding two award-winning businesses and receiving an MBE for her contribution to entrepreneurship. Having built the life she thought she desired, her beloved father passed away and this triggered an awakening to reassess everything with fresh eyes.

Jessica reflects on society’s collective awakening brought about by the pandemic and her own call to freedom and move to the island of Jamaica – her father’s native country – with her eight-year-old son. She encourages us all to challenge the ideologies that we hold around success and choose a new way of living that truly resonates with our soul.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

